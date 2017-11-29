Milligan College hosted it’s 6th Annual Advent Market

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Today Milligan College gave students and faculty the opportunity to finish off Christmas shopping or for the procrastinator, to begin.

The 6th Annual Advent Market was held today, allowing craft vendors to come on campus and provide the Milligan community an alternative to gift shopping in stores.

Organizers say this is a great way to invest money in the community and find an array of Christmas gifts.

Jason Onks, Director of Campus Activities at Milligan says with over 70% of students living on campus this was an opportunity for them to come out and support local vendors.

