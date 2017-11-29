Kurt Pomrenke “disappointed but respects” Virginia Supreme Court’s decision

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – After Virginia’s highest court removed Kurt Pomrenke from the bench earlier this week, the former judge said he’s “disappointed but respects the action of the Supreme Court of Virginia.”

In a statement from his attorney, released to us today, he added, “He will assess his position, but his focus is now on the needs of his family.”

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Pomrenke tomorrow for a criminal contempt conviction.

Separate from that investigation, an administrative case before the Virginia Supreme Court found Pomrenke inappropriately reached out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial. The judge previously admitted he was “dead wrong” for doing so.

His statement added, “He is, and will always be, deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in the 28th Judicial District.”

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.