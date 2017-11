KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools officials confirmed that Kennedy Elementary School has been evacuated due to an odor in the school.

According to Assistant Superintendent Andy True said Kingsport Fire Department crews have been called to the scene as a precaution and are currently investigating the odor in the school.

True said students and staff members were evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: Kennedy Elementary Parents/Guardians – Due to an unusual odor at @KCS_Kennedy, students will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. today, Nov. 29, 2017. Buses will run. A School Messenger notification will be sent momentarily. Thank you. — KingsportCitySchools (@KCS_District) November 29, 2017

