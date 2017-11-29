Geno Smith will start in place of Eli Manning for Giants

By TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Published:
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with reporters at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when they face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years.

Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Rookie Davis Webb will also play, if not this week, then sometime before the end of the season.

“Geno will start this week,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre’s 297. He has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, when he took over for veteran Kurt Warner in the 10th game of his rookie season.

Manning has also started 12 postseason games, and twice led the Giants to Super Bowl victories.

Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep the streak alive, but declined.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s