Family and friends remember Johnson City crash victim, 13 , at vigil

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) – Investigators are still asking questions about a Sunday night crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

The wreck happened on the campus of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.

As investigators try to find out what led up to the crash, 13-year-old Bryson Arnett’s family and friends returned to the scene Wednesday night to remember and honor his life.

Family and friends tell us Bryson was in 7th grade at Sulphur Springs School in Washington County, Tenn.

“He was too young, it’s just not right,” Bryson’s grandmother Mary Arnett said.

Wednesday night, candles and photos marked the spot where Bryson lost his life. The tires marks are still clear, as family and friends spent the evening listening to Bryson’s favorite music, sharing hugs and memories.

“Mom, Dad, are taking it very hard, the whole family. It’s hard on them right now, Christmas coming up,” Mary Arnett said.

Family and friends said they just want to know what happened, as they look for justice.

“We’ve heard so many stories, we don’t know. The ones that were there should come forward and tell the truth,” Mary Arnett said.

As family and friends honored his life, we also spoke about the good times.

“He was always cracking jokes,” Bryson’s sister Kelsey Arnett said.

Kelsey said she was actually nearby and recorded Sunday night’s crash, but had no idea her brother was involved.

“I told him to stay home. I have no one to fuss with anymore. He did things but he did not deserve to pass away like that” Kelsey said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told us Wednesday night charges are still pending in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

