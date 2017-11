(WATE) — The Volunteers are highly considering Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, according to ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN’s Chris Low that Tennessee officials are talking to the coach.

Tennessee has reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and had phone conversations with SMU coach Chad Morris.

Jeff Brohm has a 36-16 record in four years as a head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue.

Brohm signed a 6-year deal with Purdue worth nearly $20M in December. His buyout before Dec. 5 is $5M, plus whatever is left of a loan Purdue paid to Western Kentucky. Brohm’s buyout drops to $4M after Dec. 5. — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) November 29, 2017

