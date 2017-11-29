Controlled burn underway on Stone Mountain, smoke visible for miles

Carter County, TN (WJHL) — The United States Forest Service is taking steps to prevent forest fires in our region.

Guy Street with the U.S. Forest Service told News Channel 11 the agency started a 155 acre controlled burn on Stone Mountain near the Simerly Creek Community of Carter County.

The intentional burn reduces buildup that could fuel wildfires, Street said.

Smoke was visible for miles prompting calls from concerned viewers to News Channel 11.

The Forest Service planned to wrap up work between 5 and 5:30 p.m., but people in the area may continue to smell smoke.

The Forest Service has two controlled burns scheduled for tomorrow in Carter County near Walnut Mountain.

