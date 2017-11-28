Whitney Dunkin is this week’s Educator of the Week.

Whitney Dunkin went to elementary school at Andrew Johnson in Kingsport and says her Kindergarten teacher Miss Irvin was a great influence on her.

Now she’s the one impacting young students

Dunkin is the 3rd grade Math and Science teacher at Andrew Jackson Elementary school in Kingsport. She’s been at the head of the class for six years

now. She says she’s always wanted to be a teacher and loves helping students grow and learn

Dunkin says 3rd grade is unique because the students are testing for the first time and she enjoys watching them grow throughout their educational

career.

She says as important as the lessons learned in classroom is the influence she’s having on the students as a person.

“One quote that I love i s we rise by lifting others. I feel like that is super powerful. As an educator you always want to lift your students up. I

think that is something that is good life lesson with education,” Said Dunkin

Congratulations to Whitney Dunkin this week’s Educator of the Week,