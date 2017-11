(WJHL) – A Pound, Va. woman will spend nearly two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing from a person she was hired to take care of.

Latricia Rae Kiser, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years and two months suspended.

Prosecutors said Kiser stole six checks, totaling over $1,700, from a disabled elderly adult.

Investigators said Kiser confessed to the crimes.

Kiser will be required to pay restitution to the victim.

