The Latest: Bali airport closed 3rd day due to volcanic ash

Associated Press Published: Updated:
A foreign tourist uses her mobile phone to take pictures of a flight information board showing cancelled flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Mount Agung, a volcano with a deadly history continued to erupt on the popular resort island, stranding tens of thousands of tourists as authorities extended the closure of the airport due to concerns that jet engines could choke on the thick volcanic ash from the eruption which was moving across the island. (AP Photo/Ketut Nataan)

KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on a rumbling volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali (all times local):

7 a.m.

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali is closed for a third day due to an erupting volcano.

Bali airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim said the airport would be closed until Thursday morning.

He said Wednesday morning that volcanic ash has not been detected at the airport yet, but observations show it has reached an altitude of 25,000 feet and was being blown southward and southwestward toward the airport.

Tuesday’s closing affected more than 440 flights carrying more than 59,500 passengers.

Mount Agung has been at the highest alert level since Monday and has spewed clouds of ash for days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s