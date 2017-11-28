Party in a Pinch: November 2017

Anna gets help from Phil Scharfstein from One Stop, Linda Doan of Ant Willy’s Wildflowers and Nita Thompson so put together a last minute dinner party.

Poppyseed Chicken:

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 can cream of chicken soup

8 oz. sour cream

Salt and pepper or seasoned salt mix

1 Tbs poppy seeds

Place chicken breasts in a glass baking pan. Salt and pepper chicken. In a medium bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, sour cream, poppy seeds, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over chicken, covering chicken completely. Cover with foil. Bake at 350* F for 1 to 1 1/2 hrs. Serve over Mashed Redskin Potatoes.

Mashed Redskin Potatoes:

Quarter 1 lb. washed red potatoes, cover completely with water in a medium sized pan. Cook on medium heat for 20 min or until tender. Drain water. Add 1/2 stick of butter, 4 oz. sour cream, 1/2 c. milk, salt and pepper, chives (optional). Mash with potato masher or hand mixer.

Green Beans with Almonds:

1 pkg. fresh stringless green beans

3 Tbsp olive oil

4 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp powdered chicken bouillon

Pepper to taste

4 Tbsp slivered almonds

Place green beans in (covered) skillet. Drizzle oil, water, bouillon and pepper over and toss beans with tongs to coat beans. Cook on medium with lid on skillet for 10 min., tossing occasionally. Add almonds and cook for 2-3 min longer until beans are al dente.

Chocolate trifle:

Layer the following into a clear trifle bowl:

Chocolate cream cake from your store bakery (cut into bite sized cubes)

Drizzle Kailua or favorite dessert liquor over cake layer (optional)

Whipped cream or Whipped topping

Heath toffee baking bits

Repeat layers