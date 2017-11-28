Kingsport apartment complex fire investigation continues; tenant says he lost everything

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – An investigation is underway in Kingsport after fire ripped through an apartment complex, forcing people from their homes.

Firefighters were called to Spring Lane in the Colonial Heights community just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Micah Jennings said he lost everything in that fire.

“Nothing was salvageable at all,” Jennings said. “It was just flames just everywhere in the kitchen.”

But the most devastating loss of all was that of his two-year-old dog. Jennings tried to rescue his pet but says the smoke was too thick.

“I could have watched all my stuff burn forever, 10 times worse, but seeing the flames get to the room he was at just killed me,” Jennings said.

The scene unfolded Monday evening. The Kingsport Fire Department says they got a call for help shortly after 7 p.m. One apartment was destroyed, KFD says, and another heavily damaged. Two others were damaged by smoke or water.

“It took like two minutes, if even. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I didn’t know fire spread like that,” said Jennings.

As investigators try to piece together what started the fire, Jennings is putting the pieces of his life back together. Still, he says he’s grateful no one was injured.

The Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee says they are working with eight people who lived in the apartment units impacted.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.