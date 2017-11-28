Gatlinburg, Sevier County honors wildfire victims, first responders

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County and the city of Gatlinburg honored those who died one year ago in devastating wildfires, while also recognizing first responders and the progress the community has made in the last year.

The special ceremony was held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Top Sports World Complex in Gatlinburg. The public was invited to attend. The complex is where thousands of Gatlinburg residents sought shelter in the days following the fires.

At the event, the city announced a permanent memorial to remember the 14 people who died. The memorial, in one of the city’s many beautiful wooded areas in north Gatlinburg, will include a walking bridge and a reflective pond.