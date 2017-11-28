Gate City church still smoldering after fire; investigators to return to determine cause

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – A church in Southwest Virginia is destroyed after a fire on Monday night.

It happened at Pentecostal Powerhouse Church in Gate City.

The Gate City Fire Department received the call around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, the church was engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire in about half an hour.

On Tuesday morning, members of the church looked onto the damage.

Because of the smoke, investigators were unable to get inside to determine the cause of the fire.

Both Virginia State Police and ATF were on scene for a while.

Church member David Sexton said he helped build the church in 1991.

He said seeing the damage was devastating.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I mean so much love, so much memory. We didn’t hire this church to be built, these people you see standing here, they built this church,” Sexton said.

Pastor Dwayne Williams said it’s too early to determine what they will do moving forward.

About 40 people attend the church.

No one was injured in the fire.

“We will not let this deter us. It’s a building. We lost a building and we lost a lot of good memories but we didn’t lose anybody. We didn’t lose a single soul, so we’re going to go forward,” Sexton said.

soon.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.