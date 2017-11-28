Fire destroys Pentecostal Powerhouse Church in Gate City, Va.

GATE CITY, VA. (WJHL) – Gate City Fire Department crews tells News Channel 11, Pentecostal Powerhouse Church in Gate City is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday night.

The Gate City Fire Department got the fire call around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, heavy flames and smoke covered the building.

We’re told it took crews just over a half hour to put out the blaze.

“When I arrived on scene it was fully involved, it was pretty much stand outside and spray water in it, get the fire under control,” First Sergeant Chris Harmon with the Gate City Fire Department said.

The Weber City Fire Department also helped put out the flames. Virginia State Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s office were also on scene.

State police will have an investigator out Tuesday morning looking into the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt.

