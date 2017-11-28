ESPN: Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy in talks with the Vols

(WATE) — Sources confirmed Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had conversations about coaching for Tennessee.

ESPN says Gundy spoke with Tennessee representatives on the phone about the job. The sources told ESPN’s Chris Low that Gundy had not yet met with anyone in-person.

ESPN’s Brett McMurphy said Peyton Manning is also involved in the university’s pitch to Gundy.

Sources: Among the conversations b/w Tennessee & Mike Gundy before today included a call from Peyton Manning making a pitch for Gundy to come to UT — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side has learned that there is a private University of Tennessee aircraft planning to fly from Knoxville to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon.

The coach was a consideration for the Volunteers in 2013 before the school hired Butch Jones.

Yahoo sports reporter Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday that Gundy and UT athletic director John Currie would be a strange mix.

“They are the true odd couple,” he said. “If oil and water can mix this will be the time.”

Spoke to a source who knows Gundy and Currie well. Would be a strange marriage: "“They are the true odd couple. If oil and water can mix, this will be the time.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2017

Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman also reported that Tennessee is talking to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and NC State’s Dave Doeren about the coaching vacancy.

I’m told #Tennessee is pursuing #okstate’s Mike Gundy as GoPokes has reported. Sources also tells me the #Vols have reached out to #Purdue’s Jeff Brohm & #NCState’s Dave Doeren in their coaching search. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2017

The Vols neared a deal with Ohio State’s Greg Schiano on Sunday, but negotiations fell apart when Tennessee fans, legislators and former players revolted against the hire.

The 50-year-old Gundy, who played quarterback at Oklahoma State University, got his coaching start as a wide receiver coach at his alma mater in 1990. He then went to become the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator before leaving for Baylor in 1996.

At Baylor, he was the quarterback coach/passing game coordinator. He was the wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator for Maryland from 1997-2000.

Gundy left Maryland to coach for his alma mater once again. He became the offensive coordinator in 2001 and then became the head coach in 2005 when then-coach Les Miles went to LSU.

Gundy led the Cowboys to beat Alabama in the Independence Bowl during his second season as head coach.

His best season with Oklahoma State was in 2011, when the team finished 12-1, #3 in the country, and defeated Stanford 41-38 in the Fiesta Bowl.

This season, Oklahoma State is 9-3 (6-3 in the Big 12) and ranked #18 in the country.

His overall record as head coach is 113-53.

Gundy and his wife Kristen have three children, Gavin, Gunnar and Gage.

Gundy’s College Football Coaching Tree

Tim Beckman (Toledo, Illinois)

Larry Fedora (Southern Miss, North Carolina)

Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia)

Todd Monkey (Southern Miss)