Corker on GOP tax bill: ‘Everybody is working feverishly’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is not thrilled with the Republican tax bill. Corker won’t say if he’ll vote for the bill, but he says it’s all about tax breaks for business, and the tax breaks for working taxpayers are more show than substance.

“The individual side probably is not ideal and probably is not going to generate growth. But the business side will do so,” said Corker.

Corkers says he would like to see more protection against the government going broke if the results of the new tax code don’t match the rosy economic predictions of the bill’s supporters.

“I want to make sure that, fiscally, we are doing something that’s going to be good for our nation. I want to make sure we put something in place and we are not just compounding the problem that future generations are going to be dealing with,” said Corker.

“I think all of us want to get across the finish line, and we are trying to make this bill one that not only serves our immediate interests as a nation but also our long-term interests,” said Corker on Fox & Friends. “Everybody is working feverishly right now to try to get to that place.”

