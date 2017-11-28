Chuckey-Doak sweeps Central, DB falls to Jefferson County

By Published:

Chuckey-Doak earned a road sweep against Sullivan Central on Tuesday.

The Chuckey-Doak girls defeated Central, 64-56. The boys won in the nightcap to complete the sweep, 76-56.

The Dobyns-Bennett boys fell to Jefferson County on Tuesday, 54-41.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s