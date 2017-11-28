Chuckey-Doak sweeps Central, DB falls to Jefferson County

Chuckey-Doak earned a road sweep against Sullivan Central on Tuesday.
The Chuckey-Doak girls defeated Central, 64-56. The boys won in the nightcap to complete the sweep, 76-56.
The Dobyns-Bennett boys fell to Jefferson County on Tuesday, 54-41.
