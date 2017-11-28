Bono will break U2′s pledge against golf for AIDS charity

KRISTIN M. HALL Published:
The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U2 frontman Bono will break a longstanding promise among the band not to play golf in order to raise money for his (RED) charity in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The chance to play mini-golf with U2 is just one of the celebrity experiences that are being raffled off as part of the (RED) Shopathon campaign for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 at Omaze.com/RED.

Bono also will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night for a Shopathon special, in which Kimmel and other celebrities pretend to be home shopping network hosts describing specially branded (RED) products, such as clothing, tech products, cosmetics and more available at Amazon.com/RED.

Bono said the need for attention was more critical now that treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS are at a tipping point.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s