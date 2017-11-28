Bobcat survives 50-mile trip in car’s grille

RICHMOND, VA (CNN) – A bobcat, who was struck by a car, must have at least nine lives. It ran onto the road and in front of a woman driving in Virginia on Thanksgiving Day and got caught in the grille!

Somehow the woman drove 50-miles to Richmond with the animal lodged there.

Once she got to her location, she saw the bobcat.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia treated the cat’s injuries. They included a large cut and bruised lungs.

Officials say the bobcat will likely be released within the next few weeks.