One year later: Memorial ceremony remembering Sevier Co. wildfires

Published: Updated:

The memorial ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Mobile users click here to watch.

GATLINBURG, TN (WJHL) – It’s been one year since deadly wildfires tore through the Sevier County and Gatlinburg areas, claiming the lives of 14 people.

Tonight, a memorial ceremony will take place at Rocky Top Sports World starting at 5 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore and photographer Chris Greer are in Gatlinburg for the ceremony, where they said they are also expecting an announcement about a lasting memorial to remember the victims of the wildfires.

 

