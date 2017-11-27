Washington County, Va. deputies arrest two people on multiple drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on multiple drug charges on Friday following a traffic stop in the area of Jonesboro Road and Westwood Drive.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies stopped a vehicle with a loud exhaust in the area and found the driver of the vehicle to be nervous.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed narcotics in the possession of the driver, in the female passenger’s purse and also in the vehicle itself.

Deputies seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .38 caliber pistol.

Sheldon Bernard Gray, 47, of Lebanon, Va., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV narcotics and defective exhaust.

Gray was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Shannon Bingham, 39, of Abingdon, Va., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in the possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Bingham was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held without bond.

