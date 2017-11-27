University of Tennessee chancellor didn’t sign memorandum of understanding with Schiano

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport’s office confirms she did not sign a memorandum of understanding between the university and Greg Schiano.

Chancellor’s office spokesman Ryan Robinson told WATE 6 On Your Side Davenport did not sign the memorandum, a day after Tennessee backed out of a deal to make Schiano the next head football coach.

Yahoo Sports reported that Athletic Director John Currie and Schiano had signed the memorandum, which as a legally binding interim contract could mean a payout to Schiano if all parties had signed, according to WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs.

“A memorandum of understanding is standard when you’re talking about hiring a coach in collegiate athletics,” said Isaacs. “These coaches are leaving secure jobs worth millions of dollars to risk everything and go somewhere else, so a big price.”

For example, the memorandum of understanding signed during the hiring process of head basketball coach Rick Barnes called for a $1 million a year payment to Barnes if the contract had been cancelled without cause. However, the contract also said it only became legally binding if all parties involved signed, including the chancellor.

Fans, former players and lawmakers took to social media and to protests on campus on Sunday after news leaked of Schiano’s potential hiring.

According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. Schiano denied the allegations.