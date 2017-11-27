Tri-Cities Volunteer football fans speak out about coaching search

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – When Tennessee Volunteer fans look back on the 2017 season, most of them have the same reaction.

“It was bad,” said Vols fan Allan Hughes.

Team 121 went 4-8 this season – the worst for the team ever.

On Sunday, rumors began swirling about who Athletic Director John Currie was going to announce as a replacement for Head Coach Butch Jones, who was fired earlier this month after a 50-17 loss to Missouri.

That replacement: Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Greg Schiano.

Tennessee fans immediately expressed their concerns, protesting on campus as well as social media.

Fans in the Tri-Cities were glad to see the deal not pan out.

“Just seeing the fans actually all come together that’s the kind of spirit I think Tennessee football really needs and that’s what they’ve been missing for a long time,” said Tennessee fan Steven Fuchs.

Fans were upset because Schiano was an assistant at Penn State during Jerry Sandusky’s tenure.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse.

“The fact that they had to have Volunteers and all of the Volunteer state say that they don’t want this man to be a coach is sad. He shouldn’t have ever been up there for a coaching position,” said Vols fan April Johnson.

Now, fans are waiting for the announcement of the next head coach are hoping for the best.

“Instead of looking for that quick fix I think we need to find somebody that’s going to establish a good foundation for the program and that’s probably where it needs to start and we haven’t done that in the past.”

“I’d like to see them hire somebody that’s got high standards, high quality, and get the program back where it needs to be.”

Athletic Director John Currie said he will announce a new head coach for the Vols soon.

