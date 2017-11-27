Telamon Corporation holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Telamon Corporation — the provider of Early Head Start in Carter County — celebrated its new facility in Elizabethton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the new center, located at 139 Judge Don Lewis Blvd.

Applications for enrollment at the new facility are currently being accepted.

The program is for low-income families with infants and toddlers ages six weeks to 3 years old.

The Early Head Start program offers free child care Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children participate in activities to promote learning.

