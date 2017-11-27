Supreme Court of Virginia orders removal of Judge Kurt Pomrenke from bench

RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – The Supreme Court of Virginia has ordered local judge, Kurt Pomrenke, to be removed from the bench for violating judicial rules of conduct.

Pomrenke was a juvenile and domestic relations judge in the Abingdon, VA area. He stopped hearing cases following his criminal conviction in federal court back in September.

The charges against him stemmed from his action in reaching out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial. His wife, Stacey Pomrenke, was the vice executive president and chief financial officer of the Bristol Virginia Authority. She was indicted by the federal grand jury on 15 corruption charges on October 26, 2015.

He’s since admitted he was “dead wrong” in doing so.

A federal judge recently found Judge Pomrenke guilty of contempt for disobeying a court order in sharing evidence with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission – the agency that investigated the judicial misconduct allegations against him.

The Supreme Court of Virginia stated, “We cannot escape the conclusion that having a sitting judge who apparently attempted to manipulate trial testimony would tend to impair public confidence in the integrity and

impartiality of not only that judge, but also that of all the other members of the judiciary, and our

entire system of justice.”

The state’s high court concluded, “Judge Pomrenke’s actions are of sufficient gravity to warrant removal. We will order that Kurt J. Pomrenke be removed immediately from the office of Judge of the

Twenty-Eighth Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judicial District (Washington County, VA) …”