StormTeam 11 Starwatch: Monday, November 27th – Sunday, December 3rd 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the second edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

This week the main event in the sky is a full moon on Sunday, December 3rd.

https://www.nasa.gov/content/nasa-sees-the-supermoon-from-washington

This isn’t just any full moon though! This moon is also a supermoon and is usually called the Cold Moon. A supermoon is a full moon that occurs near the perigee of its orbit around the Earth. Perigee happens when the moon is closest to the Earth. The moon has an elliptical orbit and during perigee it is about 10% closer to the Earth than when it is at apogee, or when it is farthest from Earth. The reason for the name Cold Moon? Well, because it occurs in December, a month in the Northern Hemisphere typically known for being cold!

Speaking of the moon, here is a quick rundown of the different moon phases!

The Basics

Moon phases occur because our perspective of the moon changes as it moves around Earth.

The moon gets illuminated by sunlight and we get to see different amounts of illumination depending on the time of the month.

There are eight traditional phases of the moon.

The Phases

The New Moon

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

This is when the moon is not visible, as the sunlit side is facing directly away from the Earth. However, the silhouette of the moon could still be seen if there was a solar eclipse.

Waxing Crescent

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

The moon is only partly illuminated and the amount illuminated is less than one half.

First Quarter

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

Half of the moon appears to be illuminated. The moon has completed 1/4 of its orbit around Earth.

Waxing Gibbous

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

The moon looks like more than half of its surface is illuminated.

Full Moon

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

One whole illuminated side of the moon is facing Earth.

Waning Gibbous

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

More than half of the moon appears to be illuminated. The amount of the moon that we can see starts to decrease.

Last Quarter

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

The other half of the moon is visible to us on Earth. The moon has completed 3/4 of its orbit around Earth.

Waning Crescent

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

A crescent facing the opposite direction of the waxing crescent is visible to Earth.

Fun Fact!

Even though technically when we see a full moon we are seeing half of the moon’s spherical surface, the term half moon has never been used. For the first and third quarter (or last quarter) moon, we are technically seeing a quarter of the moon’s surface!

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

https://moon.nasa.gov/about/misconceptions/

http://aa.usno.navy.mil/faq/docs/moon_phases.php

http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

https://www.nasa.gov/content/nasa-sees-the-supermoon-from-washington