Steve Forbes announces signing of Carlos Curtis

By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN-ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced Monday that high school standout Carlos Curtis (Milwaukee) has signed a national letter of intent to join the Buccaneers’ program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s