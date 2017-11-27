Steve Forbes announces signing of Carlos Curtis

JOHNSON CITY, TN-ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced Monday that high school standout Carlos Curtis (Milwaukee) has signed a national letter of intent to join the Buccaneers’ program.
Curtis, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard out of Riverside University High School, is a three-star recruit who is beginning his senior season after averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 assists as a junior. The 2016-17 Milwaukee City Conference first-team, all-league selection is a nominee for 2018 Mr. Basketball in the state of Wisconsin and the preseason player of the year in his league.
“Carlos is a dynamic offensive player who can really score the ball,” Forbes said. “We love his versatility to score at the 3-point line and at the rim. He’s tough, competitive, and he cares about winning. Carlos comes from a city that loves basketball. Coach (Jason) Shay and I have coached some outstanding players from Milwaukee and we see greatness in Carlos. He has tremendous parents and we welcome the entire Curtis family to our basketball family at ETSU.”
Curtis said he’s excited about joining the Bucs.
“East Tennessee is the place for me,” Curtis said. “I’m happy with this decision because Coach Forbes and the team have a winning program and I can see more championships in the future.”
Curtis joins junior college forward D’Andre Bernard (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) as members of the Bucs’ 2018-19 recruiting class. For more on ETSU men’s basketball throughout the 2017-18 season, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s hoops link.
Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics