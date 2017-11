CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service are trying to determine if someone intentionally set two forest fires in Carter County over the weekend.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 that both fires are 90 percent contained.

Crews continued to monitor the fires near Roan Mountain on Monday.

We’re told no homes are in danger at this time.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.