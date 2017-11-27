News Channel 11’s Mark Reynolds to kick off 5th annual Tails and Paws Holiday Drive Thursday

Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Make plans to join our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter on Thursday to kick off the 5th annual Tails and Paws Holiday Drive.

Mark will be there and will deliver live reports starting at 5 p.m.

Head on over and say hey to Mark and drop off a donation to the animal shelter.

Some of the items needed include dry food, toys and treats for cats and dogs, as well as cleaning supplies like bleach, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.

The Tails and Paws Holiday Drive continues through Dec. 3.

