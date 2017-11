KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Shoppers now have a new place to buy local and handmade gifts in Downtown Kingsport.

Mercantile on Broad officially opened its doors this weekend.

The store sells products from more than 30 local vendors all under one roof.

You can find a range of items like handmade soaps, ornaments and clothing.

Mercantile on Broad is located at 237 Broad St., right next to Hibbert-Davis coffee shop in Downtown Kingsport.

