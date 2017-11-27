Kingsport planning $2 million expansion to Aquatic Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar expansion may soon be on the way to Kingsport’s Aquatic Center.

The city has plans to invest about $2 million into the facility.

Kingsport Assistant City Manager for Administration, Chris McCartt, says this is the first major upgrade coming to the Aquatic Center since it opened five years ago.

The $2 million plan calls for the construction of a new outdoor pool. The addition is something project leaders say is needed because right now, there’s not an area outside to swim laps.

Other ideas include building a pavilion off of the main gate house to serve as a place for people to eat during the day or to host outdoor birthday parties, constructing new outdoor restrooms and adding a small office suite to keep staff in one area together.

McCartt says the proposed changes are necessary to keep visitors coming back.

“We’ve added little things here and there that have kind of drawn people back. If you’re not adding a large element about every five years then your facility is going to become somewhat stagnant,” said McCartt.

The city plans to spend the next six to seven months in the design phase.

The goal is to start construction shortly after Labor Day in 2018 and finish by May of 2019.

