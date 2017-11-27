KFD crews battling apartment complex fire on Spring Lane; no injuries reported

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Fire Department officials confirmed fire crews are still battling hot spots following an apartment complex fire on Spring Lane in Colonial Heights just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to KFD spokesperson Barry Brickey, one apartment was destroyed, another was heavily damaged and two others have water or smoke damage.

Brickey said Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department and Kingsport Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist those displaced due to the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation, according to Brickey.

