House panel to weigh bill expanding gun rights

By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press Published:
A little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are moving forward on legislation to expand gun owners’ rights. It’s the first measure since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a National Rifle Association-supported bill that would allow a gun owner with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.

GOP Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina says his bill would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

The Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1 and the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, prompted Democrats to renew their calls for tighter gun control.

