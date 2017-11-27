Greeneville High’s Cade Ballard wins Tennessee Titan Mr. Football 2017

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville High School quarterback, Cade Ballard, received the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

The Greene Devil won top in his football class, Class 4A, and is among nine football players from nine different divisions or classifications of Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

Ballard, a standout locally, has even been named this year on WJHL’s Touchdwn Friday Night segment as a “Watauga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet Player of the Week”.

See also: Greene Devil Cade Ballard is a finalist for 4-A Mr. Football in Tennessee

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium [sic] provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 33rd year for the Mr. Football Awards to be to the most outstanding student-athletes in the state.

See also: Greeneville Quarterback Cade Ballard is the Week One Player of the Week