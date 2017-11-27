Greeneville High’s Cade Ballard wins Tennessee Titan Mr. Football 2017

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville High School quarterback, Cade Ballard, received the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

The Greene Devil won top in his football class, Class 4A,  and is among nine football players from nine different divisions or classifications of Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

Ballard, a standout locally, has even been named this year on WJHL’s Touchdwn Friday Night segment as a “Watauga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet Player of the Week”.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.  “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium [sic]  provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 33rd year for the Mr. Football Awards to be to the most outstanding student-athletes in the state.

Class 1A: Parker McKinney, Coalfield; Class 2A: Gavin Stanfield, Waverly; Class 3A: Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh-Egypt; Class 4A: Cade Ballard, Greeneville; Class 5A: Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic; Class 6A: Savion Davis, Riverdale; Division II-A: Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian;
Division II-AA: Eric Gray, Lausanne; Division II-AAA: Bill Norton, Christian Brothers; Kicker of the Year: Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County (Source: Tennessee Titans via Facebook)

 

