Ga. man to face reckless driving, drug charges following traffic stop

Andre Malik Copeland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Stone Mountain, Ga. man on drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding on Sunday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a vehicle — driven by Andre Malik Copeland, 25 — traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” and stopped the vehicle for speeding.

Copeland was charged with reckless driving and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held on $1,500 bond.

As he was leaving the jail, deputies found pills in Copeland’s wallet. Copeland gave consent for his vehicle to be searching and deputies found a backpack inside that contained two large plastic bags with marijuana.

Copeland was then charged with possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana.

He is now being held without bond on those charges.

