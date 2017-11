JOHNSON CITY, TN-ETSU’S David Burrell had to don a mask during the Bucs’ last few games after suffering a broken nose against Delaware State.

ETSU confirmed Monday night that Burrell underwent a minor procedure related to that injury and will miss Wednesday’s game against Fordham. He is expected to miss approximately a week.

Burrell currently leads the Bucs in rebounds and blocks and is averaging just under 6 points a game.