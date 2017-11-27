Boy, 13, dies in single car crash at Johnson City veterans hospital

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee state troopers say a teenage boy died in a crash Sunday evening near the James H Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.

According to a THP report, the crash happened around 7:18 p.m., near 99 Veterans Way.

THP says a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by a 19-year-old woman, was traveling east on Veterans Way when the car went off the road and jumped a curb and ran into the parking lot of the veterans hospital — striking a tree.

Troopers say, 13-year-old Bryson Arnette of Sulfur Springs, TN, was killed in the crash.

Arnette was not wearing a seat belt, according to THP, and charges are pending.

The posted speed at the site of the crash is 30 miles per hour.