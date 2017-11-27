91-year-old Kingsport volunteer brings his life experiences to the classroom

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Lewis Carson is 91 years old and has lived in Kingsport for 64 of those years. He retired from a three decade career at Eastman Chemical Company, but he didn’t stop working.

He’s been going in to Kingsport schools for years, teaching 5th graders about geology. He tells the students about his world travels and shares with them some of the treasures he’s collected along the way. He said the the highlight of his visits is letting the kids dig through his collection of rocks and fossils to find shark teeth.

“They’re always wondering Mr. Carson what’s this,” Carson said as he reflected on some of his favorite parts of his time in the schools.

He is able to give these 5th grade students just a glimpse of what he’s seen in his 91 years.

“At 91 and 92 there are people that are still active and doing things and want to do things,” Carson said.

With shark teeth, he’s found common ground, generations apart.

“I’d do more except age is showing up on me and making it more difficult and this is something I can still do,” Carson said.

He said he will continue to bring his decades of passion and experience in to the classroom as long as he is able.

