Vol Nation reacts to possible Schiano hire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As reports of Tennessee nearing a deal to make Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols surfaced on Sunday afternoon, many took to Twitter to react to the potential hiring.

Many are upset about a deposition that tied Schiano to the Penn State sex abuse scandal. According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. According to documents unsealed in 2016, McQueary testified that Schiano that “had come into his office white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower. And that’s it. That’s all he ever told me.”

HAPPENING NOW: Slow but steady a few students and UT Alums are gathering outside of Neyland Stadium to protest the potential hiring of Greg Schiano. #WATE @WATEsports pic.twitter.com/mYy6Kgs4ao — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 26, 2017

I have reached out to @John_Currie and others in administration at UT expressing that WE as a TN Community do not approve of Schiano. #higherstandards — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) November 26, 2017

I would rather the VOLS lose every game for the next 5 years than hire Greg Schiano I would rather they bring back Lane Kiffin than hire Greg Schiano I would rather the team pretend its being coached by the ghost of Robert Neyland than hire Greg Schiano — Margaret Menefee (@MargaretMenefee) November 26, 2017

Why are Tennessee fans mad about the Greg Schiano hire? Schiano basically turned Rutgers from an 0-12 glorified JUCO to a Top 20 9-3 squad before he went off to OSU – and his OSU defense has been stout since he's been there. What's there to hate? — Taylor Clark 🌴 (@TClark_1) November 26, 2017