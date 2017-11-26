The Bramble in Erwin hosts Small Business Saturday, helps Clarence’s Drive-In

ERWIN, TENN. (WJHL) – Founded by American Express, Small Business Saturday is a day to support local businesses in your community.

The Bramble in Erwin hosted multiple vendors on Saturday, even supporting a local business that was recently destroyed.

“Those of us that don’t have a storefront, these vendors’ events that we do and get our names out there it means a lot,” Nicole Lutz, owner of FruFru Tutu said.

Co-owner of The Bramble, Kristin Anders, said it’s an event she looks forward to every year.

22 vendors ranging from local artists to chefs filled the space.

“We have collaborated with local artists and craftsman to display their product,” Anders said.

After Clarence’s Drive-In in Unicoi was recently destroyed by a fire, Anders said Small Business Saturday was the perfect opportunity to help one of their own.

“We thought we already had this planned and them being a local business so we thought what we could do to extend ourselves to help them,” Anders said.

The Bramble decided to put on a fundraiser to Clarence’s, with a silent auction and raffle, to help the restaurant get back on its feet.

“All the money is to benefit their employees because they are without an income for the holidays,” Anders said.

Lutz added that Clarence’s was a place she grew up visiting, “there’s nothing better than that, I think its great that we can all come together and help rebuild another small business I mean that’s what community is all about,” Lutz said.

