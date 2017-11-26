Sumlin fired at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) — Texas A&M has fired head football coach Kevin Sumlin after six seasons. Special teams coach Jeff Banks will be the interim coach for Texas A&M’s bowl game. The Aggies finished the 2017 season with a 7-5 record after Saturday’s loss to LSU.

Sumlin ends his Aggie tenure 51-26. His best season was 2012 when A&M finished 11-2 ending in a Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma behind quarterback Johnny Manziel.

A&M owes Sumlin a $10.4 million dollar buyout in the next 60 days.

Texas A&M AD Scott Woodward’s statement on Sumlin’s firing: “Our expectations at A&M are very high. We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Kevin and his family for his service to Texas A&M.”