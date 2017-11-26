Smith County man may have shot wife and her son before firing at police says the TBI

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating three related shootings in Smith County, including an officer-involved shooting, according to a preliminary report.

The TBI says police were called to a home on Tribble Lane in Gordonsville Saturday where Dora Nash had been shot, allegedly by her husband 55-year-old Stacye Nash.

The initial TBI investigation reveals that Stacye Nash then went to his wife’s son’s residence nearby, got into a fight with the son and his girlfriend, and fired shots at both of them.

Police say the son received a superficial injury from one of the bullets. His girlfriend called 911 and hid in the woods until police arrived.

Several deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and one officer with the Gordonsville Police Department responded to the scene.

The investigation indicates that Mr. Nash fired at police officers, striking several vehicles, but no individuals. Officers returned fire, striking Nash.

Dora and Stacye Nash were each taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions were not released.

Authorities say no officers were injured during the incident.

