Smith County man charged with attempted murder

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Bureau of Invesitgations investigation has lead to charges for a Smith County man.

Investigators said Stacye Lee Nash was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of attempted murder.

TBI agents were dispatched to Smith County Saturday after Smith County deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Tribble Lane in Gordonsville.

Once Smith County deputies arrived, someone began shooting at the deputies from a wood line.

The deputies returned fire and struck Nash. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, TBI agents learned that earlier in the evening, Nash had gone to the nearby residence of his son-in-law, and fired shots at him.

The 55 year-old was booked into the Smith County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bond.