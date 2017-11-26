Jonesborough kicks off the holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jonesborough. The town held it’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday night.

Hundreds gathered at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown to watch the tree light up for the holidays.

The night began with festive performances from Jonesborough and Grandview Elementary students and the David Crockett choir. Actors from the Jonesborough Repertory Theater performed a scene from their upcoming play “1940’s USO Christmas Show.”

Santa Claus also made an appearance and rang in the lighting of the tree with a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Stores in downtown Jonesborough kept their doors open until 8 p.m. for the celebration Saturday night.

If you weren’t able to attend the tree lighting you can still check out the Christmas tree in downtown Jonesborough, next to the Washington County Courthouse.

