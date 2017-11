JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) – Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a crash in Johnson City.

Johnson City Police dispatchers tell News Channel 11 they got a call just after 7 p.m. of a car overturned near the intersection of 2nd St. and Memorial Ave., that’s on the Mountain Home VA’s campus.

We’re told it was a single vehicle crash.

No word yet on how this crash happened or the extent of the injuries, if any.

