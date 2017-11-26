ETSU volleyball to face Kentucky in opening round of NCAA tournament

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Screams of excitement filled ETSU’s Humphreys Center Sunday night as the NCAA announced that the ETSU volleyball team would travel to Lexington, Ky. for the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The Bucs (19-11, 12-4 SoCon) will face off with No. 4 Kentucky (26-3, 17-1 SEC) in the first round set for Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Lexington. ETSU was one of 64 schools selected for the postseason tournament.
The Bucs finished 12-4 in conference play and ran through the SoCon volleyball tournament gauntlet with 3-0 sweeps over Western Carolina, UNCG and Wofford to earn an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.
“This is a great opportunity for ETSU,” said ETSU head coach Lindsey Devine. “It’s going to be a challenging match, but I think that our girls are ready to embrace this moment. You never know what can happen. We just have to play hard and play with heart. We want to make our community and ETSU very proud of us.”
ETSU is no stranger to the Wildcats, as the Bucs traveled to Lexington in 2012 for an NCAA opening round matchup with Kentucky. This year will be ETSU’s first trip to the big dance since that season.
