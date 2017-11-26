Erwin hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown

By Published:

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- There is plenty of holiday fun happening around our region this weekend. Hundreds packed the streets of downtown Erwin on Saturday morning to kick off the holiday season.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Come Home for Christmas.” The parade began at North Main Avenue and traveled all the way through downtown.

First responders handed out candy as children waved from the sidewalks.

There were also school bands, who played holiday tunes in the parade.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s