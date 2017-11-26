Erwin hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- There is plenty of holiday fun happening around our region this weekend. Hundreds packed the streets of downtown Erwin on Saturday morning to kick off the holiday season.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Come Home for Christmas.” The parade began at North Main Avenue and traveled all the way through downtown.

First responders handed out candy as children waved from the sidewalks.

There were also school bands, who played holiday tunes in the parade.

