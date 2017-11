Union and Chilhowie are heading to the state semifinals with wins over Graham and J.I. Burton Saturday.

The Bears defeated the G-Men 37-0 to win the Region 2D championship. Union will host Appomattox in the semifinals at 3 p.m. next Saturday.

Chilhowie beat J.I. Burton 42-7 for the Region 1D championship. The Warriors will travel to Galax next Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.