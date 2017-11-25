Police chase ends in crash in Damascus, Va.

DAMASCUS, V.A. (WJHL) – A police chase ended in a crash in Damascus, Va., Friday night.

Damascus Police Chief Mike Hounsell said Lieutenant Kermit Turner was driving North on South Shady Ave around 9:30 Friday night when he saw a car without taillights traveling the opposite direction.

When the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver kept going for about a mile towards Tennessee. She then ran off the road and into a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Frances Grant of Abingdon, was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital and was later released.

Grant was then taken to the Abingdon Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

She is charged with Felony Elude Law Enforcement, DUI, possession of a Schedule II controller substance, along with other traffic offenses.

Grant is set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Police said there was a male passenger who was not injured in the crash.

Chief Hounshell said the passenger could be facing charges.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.